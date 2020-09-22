"Ride for a Cause" is set for Saturday, beginning with registration from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Arkport Cycles, 7611 Industrial Park Road, Hornell.

RKPORT — Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse (BASCA) is pitching in to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention Month and an event planned for this weekend will raise money for local suicide prevention programs.

"Ride for a Cause" is set for Saturday, beginning with registration from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Arkport Cycles, 7611 Industrial Park Road, Hornell. Cyclists will contribute $10 per bike and $5 for a passenger. Cars and trucks are welcome, with the registration fee at $15 for those vehicles.

There will be materials available for participants who want to learn more about BASCA and the causes the group supports.

Kick-stands go up at noon, and the ride will make its way to Mossy Bank Park in Bath. There will be a pulled pork dinner available following the ride. The cost for the dinner is $10.

Organizers also plan a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to the Steuben County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

BASCA is hoping for great riding weather and a enthusiastic turnout to support this critical cause, the group said.

Everyone is welcome.