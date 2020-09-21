GOSHEN — White-tailed deer are dying in Purgatory Swamp near Goshen. They're dying in Putnam County too, near Cold Spring and Nelsonville.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also testing remains of deer from four other locations in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties for a viral disease called epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD).

It's transmitted by biting midges (also called no-see-ums or "punkies"), affects only white-tailed deer and cannot be transmitted between deer or to humans.

As of earlier this week, the DEC had tallied 321 total suspected EHD deer deaths. A total of 138 were east of the Hudson River and 183 were west of the Hudson, with 101 in or within 10 miles of Goshen, and 76 in or within 10 miles of the Cold Spring-Nelsonville-Town of Philipstown area.

The illness, which is endemic in the southern U.S., first showed up in New York in 2007, upstate in Albany, Rensselaer and Niagara counties, according to the DEC. A 2011 outbreak hit Rockland County. And now it's hitting deer in the Mid Hudson region.

Gerald Boss of Goshen, who owns property adjoining Purgatory Swamp and the Otterkill Creek, said neighbors have found deer carcasses in the woods.

"They've actually seen it," he said. "You can smell it here by me."

Boss said that in his conversations with DEC wildlife specialists, he'd been told that the agency has removed at least 15-20 deer carcasses from the Purgatory Road area. A neighbor with a farm also found a dead deer on that property, which borders the swamp, too, Boss said.

The DEC said initial cases of the virus were diagnosed through necropsy, which found evidence of characteristic lesions including large bleeds beneath the skin without trauma, bleeding in the lungs and swelling of the tongue and neck. EHD was confirmed by analysis of spleen and liver tissue at the Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center. Now that it's known an outbreak is underway in a given location, the DEC has halted necropsies and will rely on history and signs of infection.

Afflicted deer may appear lame or dehydrated, and they will seek out water. Once infected, deer typically die within 36 hours, often near water, the DEC said. There are no treatments or prevention measures. The DEC said EHD is closely related to blue tongue, another virus that causes illness in deer.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, that state sees a few cases reported each year, with occasional localized outbreaks and a large outbreak every 5-10 years. Kentucky reports an acute form of EHD, which is rapidly fatal; and a lingering form, with survivors showing evidence of lesions in their mouths or stomach lining. Some will have hoof sloughing in the fall.

The DEC said in states where the disease is endemic, antibodies can pass from doe to fawn. But in New York, deer have no resistance to the virus, however, the DEC said a few deer that survive may develop resistance.

Because of the rapid course of the illness, the DEC said, a healthy looking normal-acting deer taken by a hunter should be safe to eat.

The issue with human consumption of the meat of an infected animal is that the deer's carcass will quickly bloat and decompose, likely due to a flood of bacteria released in the gut after death.

If venison begins too spoil quickly, do not consume it. Hunters should, as always, refrain from shooting deer that seem ill or act strangely, and people should not eat the meat of deer that are found dead.