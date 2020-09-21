NYS unemployment rate falls to 12.5%

Steuben County’s non-farm jobs numbers increased last month, but the total remains significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Labor.

Meanwhile, after four straight months of job gains, New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 15.9 percent in July to 12.5 percent in August. The number of unemployed New York State residents decreased by 339,000, while labor force levels decreased by 86,700, the Department of Labor reported Sept. 17.

According to the labor department, Steuben County businesses and governments employed 34,500 people in August, an over the month gain of 1,000, but still fewer than were employed in August 2019.

Steuben County’s private-sector job count was 27,300 for the month, a 600-job gain from July but 3,300 fewer than August 2019 when the private job count was 30,600.

Steuben’s Leisure and Hospitality sector — which was hit hard by the New York State on Pause business restrictions in the spring — continues to show the effects of the pandemic, according to labor department data. There were 2,200 people employed in the sector during August, a 37 percent decline from 12 months ago when there 3,500 active jobs in the county’s leisure and hospitality industry.

In the public sector, there were 7,200 people employed in government jobs in August. That’s a 400-job gain over July, but a decline of 300 positions compared to 12 months ago.

Turning to Allegany County, the non-farm job count was 13,000 in August, 100 more than July but 1,700 fewer than August 2019, the labor department reported.

According to the latest state data, Allegany County’s private-sector job count was at 8,800 last month. The number was 8,700 in July and 10,300 a year ago.

Allegany’s Leisure and Hospitality sector has lost more than 46 percent of its jobs over the last year, with employment dropping from 1,300 to 700 over the period, the Department of Labor said.

The state will release the jobless rates for New York’s 62 counties on Tuesday.

Statewide, the number of unemployed New Yorkers decreased over the month by 339,000, from 1,525,900 in July to 1,186,900 in August 2020.

The number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 96,300, or 1.4 percent, to 7,198,600, according to preliminary labor department figures. The number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In New York City, the jobless rate was 16 percent last month. The unemployment rate for the balance of the state was 9.9 percent.