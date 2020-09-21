ALBANY - Rep. Tom Reed says if Congress can put politics aside, a deal to provide another round of stimulus checks to Americans and give aid to struggling states can be reached in the coming weeks.

Reed, R-Corning, is the co chairman of the bipartisan Problems Solvers Caucus, which laid out a detailed plan last week to end the gridlock over a new stimulus package before Congress recesses in the coming weeks.

"We said, ‘You know what: These guys need to be held accountable and be told this can be done and more importantly should be done,'" Reed told the USA TODAY Network New York late Thursday.

"It’s the right thing for people back home."

The roughly $1.5 trillion plan, which includes $1,200 checks to individuals with an additional $500 per child, drew national attention and the interest of President Donald Trump, who on Wednesday praised the package

"They came up with this idea, and I think they're well on their way to suggesting some pretty good things," Trump told reporters.

He stopped short of explicitly endorsing the proposal, saying "We're getting closer."

He charged, " I do like a lot of money getting sent to people that really were -- really were hurt unnecessarily by China, because they could have stopped" coronavirus.

More:$300 a week NY unemployment benefits approved for another three weeks. Here are the details

Can a stimulus deal be reached?

Reed said the president's interest and bi-partisan support for elements of the plan have reigniting the debate over getting a deal done before Election Day, Nov. 3.

"From my perspective. I’m not interested in blaming each side right now because we’re moving in the right direction," Reed said.

"But fundamentally, this is a sign of the times where it’s a pox on everyone’s house in the sense of Congress. They are so focused on politics rather than what is needed for the American people."

Reed's comments, though, came before the death Friday night of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Naming her successor will dominate the debate in Congress.

Still, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act ran out over the summer, and states, small businesses and unemployed Americans are clamoring for more relief.

The deal included a $600 a week payment to those unemployed. It expired July 31, but Trump unilaterally approved an additional $300 a week that in New York has been retroactively going out for the subsequent six-week period.

The Problem Solvers plan would include $450 a week for eight weeks and then up to $600 a week up, but not to exceed 100% of a person's previous wage.

Analysts warned the lack of another stimulus package could put the nation back into the recession of a decade ago.

"If they don’t" approve another stimulus, "they’re taking a huge risk," Mark Zandi, a chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, told USA TODAY. "The odds are better than even the economy backslides."

Calls for aid to states

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been urging Congress to provide aid to states that have seen revenue plummet about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo warned last week that New York would have to raise taxes and make cuts to programs and services without federal aid to close a $13 billion budget gap. Already, New York has withheld 20% of aid to schools and municipalities.

"We're waiting to see if Congress does something" Cuomo said Sept. 10.

"But without federal help, yes, you'd have to increase taxes. Yes, you'd have to do cuts. Yes, you'd have to do borrowing. No one has ever tried to close a gap this big."

The Problem Solvers would provide $500 billion to states, as they have sought, and another $145 billion to schools and day cares.

The federal package would be re-evaluated in March depending on the virus' ongoing impact on the economy.

Tracy Mitrano, Reed's Democratic opponent this year in the sprawling 23rd Congressional District that runs through central and western New York, said she's all for helping New Yorkers through a new stimulus package.

But she knocked Reed's work and the Problem Solvers, accusing them of not accomplishing much since its formation in 2017.

"I see the Problem Solvers Caucus as showboating," she said. "It may have been well intentioned by some of the original people who wanted to get through the paralysis in Congress, but what it has become is political theater."

Reed spokesman Nathaniel Sizemore disputed Mitrano's stance.

"Tom's leadership has united even the Washington Post and New York Post Editorial Boards as we work to deliver the relief Americans deserve," he said in a statement.

"This is why you can't trust Tracy and her words — they are designed to mislead the public, as opposed to the work Tom is doing to unite the country."

Joseph Spector is the New York state editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany