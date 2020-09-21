New York Attorney General Letitia James said Sunday her office's review of the death of Daniel Prude may expand to include possible civil rights violations by Rochester police in confronting protesters since Prude's death became public earlier this month.

Police on several occasions have fired pepper balls at protesters, causing some significant injuries, and dozens of people have been arrested. Among them is Adam Green, 20, of Dansville, who was charged with civil disorder following the Sept. 5 protests.

James said her office would solicit evidence from protesters and others regarding such alleged violations by Rochester police. That investigation, if she undertakes it, would be done by the civil rights bureau rather than criminal prosecutors.

James also announced that her office will begin to publicize the launching of investigations into police-caused deaths, and will release body-worn camera on its own as soon as victims' families have seen it, as long as they grant permission and there are no security concerns.

Until now it has been up to municipalities to release that footage. The city of Rochester's long delay in doing so has led to accusations of a cover-up by City Hall.

"This process has caused confusion, delays and has hampered transparency in a system that should be as open as possible," she said. "We will move as swiftly as possible so the public no longer has to wait months and months before seeing videos in possession of law enforcement."

James made her comments Sunday at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church after speaking at the church service on what would have been Prude's 42nd birthday. The church at Genesee Street and Samuel McCree Way is a few blocks from where Prude was killed.

"Poverty and mental illness should not be crimes, and they should not be crimes that result in death," James said. "What (Prude) needed was a health care professional, a social worker."

She called for a "wholesale re-evaluation of the roles people have taken on in our society and the laws they have been asked to enforce."

James did not elaborate on details of the Prude investigation or the charges that her office will present to the grand jury.

"I will not guarantee you an outcome; I will guarantee you fairness," she said.

When asked about the timeline for a public announcement, she quoted her pastor: "Soon and very soon."

More transparency requested

New York Attorney General Letitia James talks about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude during a press conference held at the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street in Rochester Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Prude, 41, encountered Rochester police in the early hours of March 23 after his brother requested help in getting him medical treatment. Three officers pinned him to the ground while he was naked, handcuffed and hooded, leading to his suffocation and ultimate death a week later.

The officers involved were suspended and Chief La'Ron Singletary resigned — but not until after the incident was kept silent for more than five months. Warren, too, faces calls to resign.

James' office took over the Prude investigation on April 16, less than three weeks after his death. It did so according to the terms of a 2015 executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that gives the state's top prosecutor oversight when police are implicated in people's deaths.

Had the new Attorney General policy regarding release of body-worn camera footage been in place this summer, the Prude video would likely have been made public in late July after the Prude family's lawyers saw the video in the attorney general's office.

That private viewing, though, was part of a delay strategy — a way for the city to avoid providing an actual copy of the video in response to a Freedom of Information request.

In an email released last week by the city, municipal attorney Stephanie Prince summarized a conversation with Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Sommers on June 11, presenting the viewing as a way of appeasing the Prude family attorneys will keeping the public in the dark.

More generally, Warren initially used that executive order and James' investigation as a legal excuse for having withheld news of Prude's death from the public. James pushed back forcefully on that characterization, and the documents released by the city last week proved it was a ruse.

James on Sunday rejected Prince's statement in the email that Sommers had been complicit in the subterfuge.

"I'm confident Ms. Sommers did not intimate, suggest or otherwise indicate to the authorities that they should suppress the video," she said. "All the emails I've seen thus far ... suggest that they used our policies and practices as an excuse to suppress the video, and that's unfortunate."

Warren was among those in attendance at the outdoor service; James said later the two did not speak but only greeted each other in passing.

The attorney general also called for sweeping changes to the way municipalities comply with the Freedom of Information Law.

"There should be consequences for individuals who say they don't have any documents ... and then several days later they produce over 300 some-odd documents," she said, a reference to the city's legal team.

James said she personally did not see the video until it was released to the public.

Her investigation will determine whether criminal charges are ultimately brought against any of the officers, but there are also a slew of other investigations happening into aspects of Prude's death, including some focusing on a potential City Hall cover-up.