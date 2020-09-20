County officials announce 10 new cases, with September already at highest total since April

BATH | The announcement on Sunday of 10 additional new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County is just the latest in a recent acceleration of infections locally.

It’s a situation Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith called "alarming" even before the first double-digit daily total in months.

"It is clear that COVID-19 has [again] reached the level of community spread in Steuben," Smith said in a press release. "Steuben has not seen this number of cases in one month since April."

Perhaps more alarming is that many of the new cases are linked to the Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on East First Street -- a nursing facility that avoided an outbreak earlier in the year when there were dozens of cases, and a number of deaths, in Bath- and Hornell-area facilities.

The county has reported roughly 40 new cases in the month of September. Officials said 25 cases are currently considered active. The county has reported a total of 366 cases since the pandemic began.

Of the 10 new cases reported Sunday, officials said four are residents at Corning Center and two others are staff members at the facility.

Officials also reported that two cases are linked to previous cases reported in the county, and one is linked with known cases from another county.

It wasn’t clear from the statement issued by Steuben Public Health if any of those groups are overlapping.

The new cases include four City of Corning residents, two Town of Campbell residents, and one resident each from the towns of Fremont and Jasper and the villages of Hammonsport and Savona.

Smith said it’s time for residents to return to a higher level of awareness and resume measures such as masks and social distancing credited with the county’s lengthy lull in COVID-19 cases.

"We must all adhere to prevention strategies to slow the spread of the virus, or we could be back to over 100 cases in one month as seen in April," she said.

Steuben Public Health also provided locations of possible public exposure based on tracing of the newly-diagnosed individuals’ activities over the 48 hours before they developed symptoms or tested positive.

The times and locations of visits by infected individuals include:

– 9/12/20 evening: Beefeater’s Tavern in Horseheads

– 9/14/20: Wise Guys Pizza in Hammondsport

– 9/15/20 afternoon: Dick’s Sporting Goods in Horseheads

– 9/15/20 afternoon: Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

– 9/16/20 morning: Wegmans in Corning

– 9/16/20 afternoon: Tops in Riverside

– 9/18/20 afternoon: Walmart in Painted Post

As they have done throughout the pandemic, county officials urged residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.