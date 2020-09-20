HORNELL — The Hornell Republican Committee will open its 2020 Election Headquarters with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday promptly at 5 p.m.

The GOP Headquarters is located on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in downtown Hornell.

Attending will be special guests Senator Tom O'Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle, Judge Vince Dinolfo, and many local officials.

The Hornell GOP invites all supporters to join in the festivities including disenfranchised Democrats. Yard signs for all candidates including President Trump are available to hand out.

"I think it's always important to remember that ‘Freedom is not free.’ For me, the grand opening of the Republican Party Headquarters, each year, represents the beginning of electoral battles that we need to win to continue to preserve the freedoms and opportunities that our forefathers died for," said Paul Van Caeseele, Hornell Republican Party Chairman and Steuben County Legislator.

"This year, I believe it is more important than ever to make sure that the residents know that Republicans have a strong presence in our community and a common, united, networking hub that they can share enthusiasm and ideas with. The Hornell Republican Party is here for them, and with their help, we will win the electoral battles we are responsible for in this eternal fight to preserve true freedom across the country."