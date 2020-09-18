LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported a serious motorcycle crash with life threatening injury.

On Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Personnel were dispatched to Hemlock Honeoye Road (State Route 20a) for a motorcycle crash with serious injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brenda L. Marsh, 56, of Lima was operating her motorcycle in an easterly direction on Hemlock Honeoye Road (State Route 20a) and went off the south side of the road causing her to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Marsh was flown by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Marsh was hospitalized in critical condition.

Emergency crews from the Hemlock Fire Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Livonia Fire Department, Livonia EMS, Livonia ALS, and Mercy Flight Central were on scene.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Identification Unit were on scene for the investigation under the Command Leadership of Patrol Sergeant Matthew Orman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.