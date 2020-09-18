First student in Steuben County to test positive for COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Friday that a student from Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first student to test positive in Steuben County and brings the total to 356 confirmed cases, 17 of which are currently active. The student is a resident of the Town of Troupsburg.

The student is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff worked with school officials to investigate and identify close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the student have been reached out to by Public Health and/or the school. Classmates, affected teachers, and contacts from the school bus are being quarantined.

The student last attended class on Friday, Sept. 11 and began showing symptoms on Sunday, Sept. 13.

"Gatherings, in general, pose a risk for spreading COVID-19," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "Unfortunately, students gathering at school are sometimes in close quarters which requires stringent prevention strategies. We are confident this one student was caught early and are hopeful this will not lead to multiple cases. Quarantining the contacts greatly limits the potential for further spread."

All school-related questions should be directed to the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District, and any questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Public Health by calling 607-664-2438.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.