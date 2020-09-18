Town, village would receive combined $78 million over 25 years

ANGELICA — Wednesday night, $13 million was offered to the village and $65 million was offered to the town if residents vote to approve a proposition on the Nov. 3 ballot to allow the expansion of the Hyland Landfill.

A referendum is required per the original 1995 agreement between the town and village and Hyland, Larry Shilling told those gathered in the Grange Hall for an informational public meeting. Shilling is the Vice President of Landfill Marketing and Business Development for Cassella, which manages the Angelica facility.

He said they want to expand the current 76 acres of landfill by an additional 107 acres. The company owns 1,000 acres south of the village off Herdman Road. The expansion project also includes the construction of a third lane of highway along Peacock Hill to the facility from the Angelica Exit on I-86.

Shilling said that while the village will build the road, Hyland will pay for it.

He also assured residents that, "The landfill will be no closer to the village than it already is. The expansion goes east and south."

He offered enlarged photographs of eight sites within the village from which the 120-foot high top of the new landfill will be visible. Those photos will be displayed at a yet to be determined site in the village.

The expansion will allow Hyland to increase its waste intake from 465,000 tons yearly to a million tons yearly.

The total $78 million payoff will be made over a period of 25 years, the life of the landfill. The payments divide out to $520,000 per year for the village and $2.6 million a year for the town.

"The money can be used for anything you want," Shilling said.

While about 40 people were in attendance, only a few, many of them members of the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, asked questions. The CCAC was originally organized when the landfill in Angelica was first proposed.

Those questions queried Shilling on the need for expansion, the timing of the expansion and the type of waste to be placed in the landfill and the existing smell from the landfill.

Concerning the need for expansion, Shilling said that in nine years the current facility will reach its capacity.

"We’re starting now because it takes almost that long for the permitting process and SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) and for a referendum if it doesn’t pass the first time," he said.

He added that under the 1995 Host Agreement, Hyland can put any expansion project on the ballot four times.

He further assured those present that the facility does not take hazardous or nuclear waste for disposal.

"We don’t take hazardous waste or waste from fracking. We take drill cuttings from fracking which includes solid waste such as rocks and dirt," he said.

He added that the waste disposed of by the facility comes from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and from eastern New York state and consists of household solid waste and pre-approved non-hazardous industrial waste. Shilling said each truck hauling waste to the facility has been scanned for radioactivity since 2010.

When asked about the smell emanating from the facility, Shilling explained that mitigation steps were taken this past summer to limit the smell, and that in the future horizontal pipes will be added at intervals of 20 feet to the waste containment to vent the gas, and once a container is filled vertical pipes will be installed to help eliminate odor from gas build up.

"We have the structure at the facility to capture the gases right at the start," he said, stressing that recently New York state has developed new greenhouse gas rules that the landfill must adhere to.

The meeting lasted about two hours. Afterwards Town Supervisor Robert Jones commented, "I don’t know why the referendum would not pass."

Angelica Mayor Michael Trivisondoli said, "It is hard to say (whether or not) the referendum will pass."