GENESEO — The bi-partisan Congressional Problem Solver Caucus (PSC) – consisting of 25 House Democrats and 25 House Republicans – recently proposed a roughly $1.5 trillion "March to Common Ground" coronavirus stimulus relief package that, in part, would help states, counties, and other local governments effectively respond to the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to provide critical services to residents.

The proposed package features $500 billion to be allocated to states and local governments. In addition, it includes another round of stimulus checks, mortgage and rental assistance, the revamping of federal employment benefits, and additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, virus testing and tracing, the United States Post Office, schools, and elections.

"We applaud the ongoing bipartisan efforts to pass an additional stimulus relief package that provides direct and flexible funding to state and local governments," stated Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. "From the very beginning of the pandemic, counties across the nation have been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. This relief package is necessary for counties to continue providing essential services related to public health, mental health and substance abuse, older adults, veterans, and critical infrastructure."

"As President Trump and Congress work toward a COVID-19 relief package, we continue to urge our federal partners to ensure that counties – of all sizes – have access to additional direct, flexible funding to fight this pandemic, rebuild the economy, and strengthen our communities," continued Coyle.

