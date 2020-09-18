The Bath Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 a.m. Sept. 22.
The board is meeting to award bids for the purchase of materials for approved Emergency COVID Capital Projects.
The meeting will not be open to the public, but it will be livestreamed or recorded for public viewing. A link to the meeting will be posted on the Bath Central School District website.
For information: bathcsd.org.
Bath Central School District Board of Education to meet
The Bath Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 a.m. Sept. 22.