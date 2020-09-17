This past Sunday, the congregants of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsville cut cabbage, as we have done for over a hundred years, to make sauerkraut for our Election Day supper.

But this is 2020, and the changes are many. In consideration of Covid-19 concerns, the dinner will be carry-out only, with curbside service. And we've been paying attention: waning sales over the past few years indicate that sauerkraut is not as popular as it once was. As with many organizations, we are finding our volunteers fewer and more silver.

Bruce Hand who, along with his wife, Vickie, deserve many thanks for their decades of hard work, stepped down as head cook this year, and so this seemed like the natural time to adapt to all of the changes.

This year we are rolling out a less labor intensive, more authentically German Oktoberfest menu. It starts with onion tart and bratwurst appetizers, pork roast with gravy AND sauerbraten (German pot roast), home-made spaetzle (egg noodles), red cabbage, green beans with bacon, sauerkraut (in a separate container), pumpernickel bread, and your choice of homemade apple pie or Black Forest Cake for dessert. Just add your beer to this dinner, and you've got a party! In talking to someone who had reservations about the changes, noting that they hadn't ever had some of these German foods, and I thought, "Well, I'm not Italian, but I sure like lasagna!"

I urge you to try the "Oktoberfeast" dinner and then give us feedback in an online survey that will be available after the dinner. We want to hear what our diners think, and if you have criticism to offer, kindly keep it constructive. We will use the information to create the best fundraiser we can put together. For our staunch traditionalists, we will have fresh kraut sales in the morning on Election Day, still 2lbs/$3.

A total of 200 tickets ($15 apiece) are on sale now at the church and daycare offices at 470 North Main St, Wellsville, M-F. As we have always said, "Vote, then eat!" but in 2020, "Then vote again!"