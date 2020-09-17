New cases include 3 from City of Corning nursing facility, which officials didn’t identify by name

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department reported Thursday that five more Steuben County residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 353 confirmed cases, 19 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

– City of Corning (3)

– Town of Corning

– Town of Hornellsville

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate:

– Three of the individuals are residents of a nursing home in the Corning area

– One individual is linked with a previously reported positive

– One individual is linked with a university where a number of cases have been confirmed

Within the investigation timeframe, the individuals reported visiting the following locations:

– 9/15/20 Afternoon – The Links at Hiawatha Landing golf course and restaurant in Apalachin

"In the last week Steuben County has had almost the number of COVID-19 cases that we did in all of August," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "This increase in cases is alarming and should alert residents of the importance of wearing masks, limiting gatherings with a large number of people outside their household, and social distancing. I hope the opportunity to slow the spread through the community will be taken."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.