Elmira College recently received a $15,00 grant for the eighth consecutive year from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

The grant will be distributed in aid to selected Tioga County students who have demonstrated financial need for the 2020-21 academic year. Truman Foundation scholarships have assisted 25 Tioga County students enrolled at Elmira College since 2013.

For information: elmira.meritpages.com.