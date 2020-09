The Chemung Canal Trust Co. will hold a virtual nonprofit roundtable from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 18.

The roundtables will be chaired by Arbor Housing President and CEO Jeff Eaton, and Steuben County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lisa Caracci.

The meeting link will be provided via email.

To register: jbmorgan@corningny.com.