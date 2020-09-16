ALMOND — Allegany County Public Works Superintendent Justin Henry advised Wednesday that starting Monday morning, Sept. 28, the bridge approximately 550 feet south of the intersection of County Road 32 and Bush Road in the Town of Almond will be closed to all traffic.

This structure will be closed for approximately 10 weeks for replacement. There will not be any on-site detour and local vehicle traffic will be required to use alternative routes. Truck Traffic must seek alternative routes that are not posted for weight restriction. Thank you for your patience and anticipated cooperation with this project.