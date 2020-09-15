Republican runs unopposed in today’s village election

ARKPORT — Arkport village voters are poised to elect a new mayor today, filling an office that has been vacant since the late Charlie Flanders resigned last January.

Republican mayoral candidate Thomas F Dugo, who lives at 24 Northridge Drive in the village, is running unopposed in a quiet contest that is occurring approximately six months later than originally scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Village voters were originally scheduled to go to the polls on March 18. Then, New York state’s coronavirus outbreak occurred. The pandemic forced the closure of most government offices and buildings, shut down schools and shuttered businesses.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order pushing back the date of village elections until the third Tuesday in September.

Current village officials have remained in office during the intervening time period. New terms of office will begin on Oct. 1, 2020 and run through March 31, 2022.

Two trustee seats are also on the ballot in Arkport today. Republicans Jon Hedges and Ryan Beers are running unopposed. Hedges, Arkport’s deputy mayor, has filled a major village leadership role in the absence of a sitting mayor. Beers is seeking his second term on the board of trustees.

Voting begins at noon and continues until 9 p.m. in the Village Community Room.

Flanders passed away at age 70 on Jan 15, 2020 after a 12-month battle with esophageal cancer. The popular Republican had served as mayor since 2012.

A lot has changed since Dugo won the Republican nomination for mayor at a party caucus in January.

"With COVID knocking the heck out of everything, it’s such a different world," Dugo told The Spectator on Monday.

Even with the new reality, Dugo said his plans remain the same if elected: talk to all the "key players" on village issues and find out "their concerns."

"The crew that is running things (now) know what they are doing," Dugo said, referring to the current board of trustees and village employees. "They are all hard workers."