Leah Clark, 6, was in 1st grade at Wayland-Cohocton

WAYLAND — New York State Police have charged a Steuben County man with felony vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident that killed his daughter.

Troopers said Derek E. Clark, 30, of Wayland was charged Monday with second-degree vehicular manslaughter (vehicle/vessel), first-degree operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated DWI with a child.

Clark’s 6-year-old daughter, Leah Clark, who was belted in a booster seat in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark was committed to the Steuben County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Wayland-based troopers said the accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, Clark’s vehicle was eastbound on Route 63 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail and a telephone pole before overturning.

Eileen Feinman, superintendent of the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District, confirmed Leah Clark was a first-grade student at the elementary school. Monday was the first day of classes for Wayland-Cohocton students.

Feinman said the school is helping students and staff cope with the accident and death of the first-grader, calling the situation “heart-rending.”

“It is always difficult when a young life is lost, especially when that person is part of our school community. We will do all we can to support Leah’s family and our school community during this difficult time,” the superintendent said.

Feinman said the district’s Trauma, Illness and Grief Team, composed of mental health professionals, health professionals, administrators, and staff, are available to help the school community deal with this loss.

“This is a very trying time for our students, faculty, and staff. We ask that any media please respect the privacy of Leah’s family during this very difficult time,” she added.

Springwater-Wayland EMS, AMR Paramedic, the Perkinsville Fire Department and two medical helicopters responded to the scene, according to emergency officials.