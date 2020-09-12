ALFRED, NY, September 2020 – From campus life, to food, to residence halls, Alfred State College (ASC) is earning high marks from current students in several categories related to student life.

One of the honors is being named to the Best Northeastern Colleges list by Princeton Review. Quotes from students on many of these ranking websites offer applause for all that Alfred State offers.

"These recognitions hold special value because they originate from our students themselves," stated Dr. Greg Sammons, vice president of Student Affairs. "The accolades come from those who know us best and serve as rewarding feedback that energizes us to keep making the student experience among the strongest in the northeast."

According to Niche.com, ASC scored well in multiple rankings when compared to all New York public colleges. Niche combines student review with rigorous data analysis to allow prospective students and their parents to have a better understanding of what it’s like to attend a particular school.

Alfred State’s rankings among New York public colleges include:

– No. 3 Best College Dorms

– No. 4 Best Campus

– No. 6 Best College Food

– No. 10 Best Student Life

– No. 14 Best College Athletics

When students were asked to describe Alfred State on Niche.com:

– 83 percent said professors are passionate about the topics they teach.

– 83 percent said the admissions process made them feel like the school cared about them as an applicant.

– 81 percent said professors care about their students’ success.

– 78 percent agreed that professors are approachable and helpful when needed.

When Princeton Review named Alfred State among the Best Northeastern Colleges for the new academic year, ASC joined 224 of the highest-ranking colleges in an 11-state region. Students, who weighed in on academics, the student body, and campus life, said that Alfred State:

Offers small class sizes, which "equate to strong relationships with professors."

Has professors who "want to help each student succeed."

Has a very diverse student population and that you are "guaranteed to meet and become friends with people who have very different cultural, ethnic, and spiritual backgrounds."

Offers "many things that students can participate in, whether it is clubs, intramural sports, or community service."

Princeton Review’s rankings methodology is based on student survey results.