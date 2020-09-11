ALBANY - The $300 a week in additional unemployment benefits for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 will start to go out next week, the state Department of Labor said late Thursday.

About 2.4 million residents will be eligible retroactively for the additional weekly unemployment benefits for three weeks in August under the Lost Wages Assistance program, the agency said.

And 435,000 of them will need to submit an additional certification to qualify for the $300.

"We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status and, if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program," labor commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement.

"All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages and, if an additional certification is required, respond immediately."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the program through unused disaster relief aid, has released funding to New York for the weeks ending Aug. 2, Aug. 9, and Aug. 16.

So if you were unemployed during those weeks, you should be eligible for the money.

The aid comes after the state applied last month for a piece of the $44 billion in federal unemployment aid made available unilaterally Aug. 8 by President Donald Trump amid gridlock in Washington.

The unemployment benefit is on top of up to $504 a week that New York provides to out-of-work residents and temporarily replaces the $600 a week the federal government doled out through July 31.

More than a half dozen states have already started to issue the $300 a week through the federal program.

Who will be eligible for the unemployment money?

During the COVID pandemic, New York has paid $44 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.5 million New Yorkers — which is the equivalent of 20 typical years’ worth of benefits the labor department said.

Initially, the unemployment system struggled to meet the demand, leaving out-of-work New Yorkers frustrated with slow responses and weeks delay in getting paid.

To administer the $300, the state had to once again revamp its unemployment system.

"Throughout this crisis, states’ unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance — including this haphazard presidential executive order — have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need," Reardon said.

"But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week."

The 2.4 million New Yorkers who are expected to be eligible for the $300 a week are recipients of both traditional unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was the $600 a week that Congress approved last spring.

About 2 million residents are pre-qualified for the $300 a week because they had indicated their unemployment was due to COVID-19 cutbacks, and they will receive payments automatically starting next week, the state said.

Those who are pre-qualified:

– Will not need to take any further action.

– Will receive payments starting next week.

– Can expect an email and text message from state Department of Labor informing them they should expect the money.

The remaining 435,000 New Yorkers who are eligible will have to complete additional paperwork to qualify.

They will have to certify that their unemployment was related to COVID-19, which is a requirement of the federal government.

They will need to:

– Open and complete a secure DocuSign email from the labor department that should come Friday with a link to certify for benefits.

– Certify starting Friday via phone at 833-491-0632.

If those 435,000 claimants enter their information by 5 p.m.Tuesday, they should be able to get the money as soon as next week.

After that, the money would be released on a rolling basis.

Will there be more than three weeks of payments?

Unemployment claims are up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under federal rules, New York may be eligible for additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance funding, the Labor Department said.

But that will depend on how much money is still in the federal pot, or if Congress agrees to additional unemployment money.

FEMA said it would only distribute the money to the point where the disaster relief fund drops to $25 billion.

The money could run through December, according to Trump's order, but FEMA has warned it might only last weeks depending on how many states apply and get the money.

Texas was told Wednesday that unemployed residents could get six weeks worth of the $300 payments, but that was it —retroactive from Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was initially reluctant to have New York apply for the $300 a week because Trump required states to pay 25% of the cost to beef up the payments to $400 a week.

But in late August, Trump dropped the requirement, and New York subsequently applied and was approved for the money.

Meanwhile, Congress remains at odds over the next stimulus package.

Senate Republicans on Thursday advanced legislation that was not adopted that would have included $300 in weekly payments. Democrats rejected the measure and are pushing for the $600 a week that was included in the House package passed two months ago.

Now it appears the sides might not have a deal before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader, urged Republicans to reach an agreement on a new stimulus package.

"COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of American life," the New York senator said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"The needs in our country are so great; the pain felt by average Americans is severe."

Joseph Spector is the New York state editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany