BELMONT — Allegany County will be holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Belmont Transfer Station, located at 6006 County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813.

To pre-register or for more information, call Tim Palmiter, Allegany County Recycling Coordinator, at 585-268-7282.