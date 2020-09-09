ALFRED — The Village of Alfred Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve a face mask law, adding a new but controversial element of enforcement to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders mandating the wearing of face masks or coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Board adoption followed a public hearing in the Alfred Village Hall. Trustees listened for nearly an hour as both proponents of the law and critics of the proposal exchanged views, some speaking in person while others spoke while following the meeting on Zoom.

Deputy Mayor Peter McClain made the motion to put the law up for the vote Tuesday night. McClain’s motion was seconded by Trustee James Ninos. McClain, Ninos, along with trustees Caitlin Brown and Andrea Gill voted in favor of the law. Mayor Becky Prophet, a strong proponent of the face covering regulations, may only vote to break a tie, so she did not have to vote.

What the board adopted was a revised version of the law. The original text was modified following a previous community meeting. The revisions lowered the proposed fine for violations and clarified that masks are required on public property with private access.

The law requires a face mask or face covering on public property when an individual is unable to maintain a distance of six feet from another person who is not a member of the same household.

According to the law, when a person is unable to maintain the six-foot distance, they must "wear a face mask or face covering which shall be worn covering the nose and mouth of the wearer at all times in the Village of Alfred when present in or on any public property or public space, including but not limited to any park, recreational facility, village building, sidewalk, street, parking lot, or plaza."

The proposal includes exemptions for children under 2, people with medical conditions who cannot tolerate a mask, restaurant patrons when they are actively eating, and first responders in situations where wearing a mask is impractical.

The law sets the fine scale at $100 for a first violation with subsequent violations within one year being set at up to $150.

This law may only be enforced during the time that a Declaration of Emergency is issued by the village mayor due to an epidemic or disease outbreak that is communicable through droplet contact or airborne transmission. The declaration must be renewed every month for the law to remain in force.