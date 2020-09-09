CORNING - After being temporarily closed to traffic for nearly three months, four blocks of Market Street reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning.

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Gaffer District, said the temporary closure, which the City Council approved, started June 12, to allow restaurants, bars and other businesses to have outdoor seating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic street was originally expected to reopen to traffic August 1, but that date was pushed back by the City Council to extend to Labor Day weekend.

When the road closure was expanded, Fabrizi said the majority of the near 350 customers who responded to the survey were strongly in favor of the temporary closure and the majority of the businesses feel the closure gives them a better chance at success.

Fabrizi said with the street reopening to traffic she hopes the community continues to support the business on Market Street.

"Starting September 1, our shoppers passport program began and I hope that the community will continue to support all of the downtown businesses," Fabrizi said.