BATH – The annual public hearing and forum held by the Steuben County Office For the Aging will have a different look at 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

"The coronvirus pandemic is teaching us all to adapt in new and exciting ways," said county OFA Director Patty Baroody. "So in keeping with our motto, ‘The new age of aging,’ we’re offering the event online."

The public hearing will give residents an opportunity to discuss OFA’s plans for 2021, followed by a lively and humorous presentation by Wellness Advocate Joshua Goldman.

A popular presenter at the forums for the past seven years, Goldman will speak on "Getting Better At Getting Older."

The event will available at 10 a.m., Sept. 17 by clicking the "Join Senior Forum Event" via Zoom at www.steubencony.org/OFA or by calling (646) 558-8656. Webinar ID is 958 1508 2369 then press #.

Those looking for technical help may call (607) 664-2298.