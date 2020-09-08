BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 43. The individual was a 75-year-old male from the Town of Hornby who died while hospitalized outside the county.

"It has been months since we last reported a COVID-19 related death in Steuben County," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "We know that COVID-19 is still present in the community and can be deadly. Let’s honor the families of those who have passed by committing to follow all prevention strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most at risk."

Also on Tuesday, the Public Health Department said that five Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 335 confirmed cases, 10 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Jasper

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate one of the individuals:

· Is a resident of a Corning-area nursing home,

· Is linked with a previously reported positive,

· Returned from a state with high rates of infection where they participated in an event that resulted in many positives

The investigations also found that the individuals visited the following locations within the timeframe:

· 9/3 – Save a Lot in Elmira

· 9/3 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

· 9/3 Afternoon – First Heritage drive through in Painted Post

· 9/3 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 9/4 Morning – Save a Lot in Dansville

· 9/4 Afternoon – Tops in Dansville

· 9/5 Afternoon – Applebee’s in Painted Post

"With this uptick in cases, it is critically important that we continue to follow prevention methods to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Smith. "If prevention strategies are not followed, there is a higher potential for cases to surge as schools reopen and more businesses end their virtual work practices when we know COVID-19 is still present in the community."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.