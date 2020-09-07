BELMONT — Allegany County has been awarded a $200,000 grant through the New York State Office of Community Renewal Micro-Enterprise Program. This funding will be administered by the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency (ACIDA) and will provide small grants ($10,000 to $35,000) to new or expanding local businesses.

To qualify for a grant you must: be a small business in Allegany County with five or fewer employees, and must be able to provide proof of a 10 percent cash match. Recipients must have completed an entrepreneurship training course with either ACCORD Corporation or Incubator Works. Recipients must also either be considered low to moderate income, or must create at least one job available for low to moderate income individuals. Funds may be used for a variety of things including assistance with establishing a new business or expansion of one; however construction costs are not covered.

“ACIDA knows the Micro-Enterprise Program will be extremely useful to both new and expanding local businesses and we look forward to approving grants as required training is completed” said Craig Clark, executive director ACIDA.

For information on the grant, or to obtain an application, contact Craig Clark at clarkcr@alleganyco.com or call (585) 268-7472.

Required training may be arranged with Jeff Stager, director of Business & Community Development at ACCORD, by calling (585) 268-7605, ext. 1125, or with Ashleigh Madison, Office Manager at IncubatorWorks by calling (410) 713-8612.