WELLSVILLE — Audiologist Dr. Chelsea Freeman has joined the Jones Memorial Rehab team and Audiology services have returned to Jones Memorial Hospital.

As a graduate of and Arizona State University and Nazareth College in Rochester, Dr. Freeman discovered Audiology and made a commitment to helping people with speech and hearing difficulties as an undergraduate.

"Prior to college, I didn’t even know what an audiologist was," she said. "When I learned about the audiology profession and the impact it can have on individuals of all ages, I made the decision to become an Audiologist and have developed a true passion for helping people reach their full potential in their ability to communicate with others"

Dr. Freeman provides evaluation and treatment options for adults and children with hearing and communication difficulties at Jones Memorial Hospital. She uses a variety of tests to determine the nature and degree of hearing-related disorders, which help to determine the best treatment options for her patients.

"I see my patients as individuals with unique hearing and balance concerns and goals," she said. "I work closely with each of them to assess their individual communication needs and establish a plan of care."

Sometimes that plan of care includes hearing aids, which Dr. Freeman is licensed to dispense and fit. "My favorite part of being an audiologist is seeing my patients’ eyes light up when they experience hearing again," she said. "Or in the case of some pediatric patients, for the first time."

One thing Dr. Freeman stresses is that not all hearing aids are the same.

"If you have had a negative experience with hearing aids in the past, that does not necessarily mean that hearing aids are not an option for you," she said. "There is so much that goes into recommending, fitting, and programing hearing aids, and there are so many changes we can make in order to make sure we’re best meeting your hearing goals."

Dr. Freeman is available by appointment or provider referral. Call (585) 596-4010 for information or to make an appointment.