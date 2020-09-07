ALFRED — Approximately 840 two- and four-year degree candidates received diplomas from Alfred State College in May, the college recently announced. Associate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded in fields of agriculture, health, business, vocational, and engineering technology, as well as the arts and sciences.

The following students from the area were among the students receiving degrees:

Steuben County

Arkport

Zachary Briggs, Biological Science; Steven Crosson, Elec Cons & Maintenance Electrician; Alexandria Dennis, Human Services Management; Dustin Dieter, Mechanical Engineering Tech; Catherine Karns, Nursing (AAS/BS); Harley Lippincott, Automotive Service Technician; Matthew McCarthy, Business Administration; Mackenzie Plank, Nursing (AAS); Caelan Smith, Nursing (AAS); Emily Trentanelli, Business Administration; Shauna Perkins, Technology Management.

Avoca

Baleigh Porter, Radiologic Technology; Danielle Seratt, Nursing (BS).

Canisteo

Thomas Casterline, Graphic and Media Design; Zachary Czerniak, Criminal Justice; Ryan France, Computer Information Systems; Jonathon Henry, Elec Cons & Maintenance Electrician; Benjamin Hjort, Surveying & Geomatics Eng Tech; Katelyn Knight, Nursing (AAS); Sierra Mitchell, Interior Design; Cora Murphy, Nursing (AAS); Bradley Powers, Automotive Service Technician.

Cohocton

Stacey Gill, Nursing (AAS); Kylie Miller, Agricultural Technology; Gregory Schwab, Automotive Service Technician.

Greenwood

Nicholas Burdick, Radiologic Technology; Shane Davis, Network Administration; Kendra VanFleet, Business Administration.

Hornell

Trevor Aldrich, Bldg Trades-Building Construct; Cormac Banko, Financial Planning; Mackenzie Congdon, Lib Arts & Sci-Humanities; Paige Dailey, Technology Management; Amanda Gardner, Interdisciplinary Studies; Andrew Giese, Welding Technology; Kelsi Giglio, Business Administration; Ryan Gillette, Welding Technology; Sadie Heckel, Interdisciplinary Studies; Dustin Kinnaird, Bldg Trades-Building Construct; Amaya Koczent, Nursing (AAS); Jessie Larue, Architectural Technology; Jessie Larue, Architectural Technology; Emily Noone, Radiologic Technology; Maxon OConnor, Bldg Trades-Building Construct; Wade Olin, Mechanical Engineering Tech; Matthew Smith, Bldg Trades-Building Construct; Patricia Smith, Nursing (BS); Kelly Uhler, Nursing (AAS); Hannah Wood, Lib Arts & Sci-Social Science.

Jasper

Kolton Hawkins, Digital Media and Animation; Kevin Lapham, Computer Engineering Technology.

Rexville

Daniel Lewis, Agricultural Technology.

Troupsburg

Steven Plaisted, Automotive Service Technician; Katelyn Robinson, Individual Studies.

Wayland

Kimberly Aaron, Nursing (AAS); Gage Butters, Heating Ventilation & Air Cond; Lily Coeny, Healthcare Management; Benjamin Guest, Elec Cons & Maintenance Electrician; Patrick Hale, Lib Arts & Sci-Social Science; Tristin Markel, Nursing (AAS/BS); Breanne Mehlenbacher, Nursing (AAS); Gabrielle Stanton, Nursing (AAS); Hailey Stephens, Business Administration.

Livingston County

Dalton

Katherine Gelser, Nursing (BS).

Dansville

Matthew Bennett, Architectural Technology; Bryce Chapman, Cyber Security; Conner Cox, Agricultural Technology; Kelsey Farrell, Nursing (AAS); Kate Fox, Financial Planning; Erica Pragle, Nursing (AAS/BS); Alexis Hinds, Business Administration; Ethan Mapes, Construction Supervision; Andrew Temperato, Architectural Technology; Jacob Wadsworth, Individual Studies.

Nunda

Brian Hierl, Nursing (AAS); Lindsey Johnson, Nursing (AAS/BS); Caitlin O'Brien, Nursing (AAS); Tyler Powell, Heating Ventilation & Air Cond; Jeffery Putney, Architectural Technology.

Allegany County

Alfred

Samantha Bowers, Human Services Management; Mhaleek Nicholls, Biological Science; Janu Patel, Business Administration; Kayana Webster, Human Services Management;

Alfred Station

Kelsea Brubaker, Nursing (AAS); Laniqua Harmonson, Radiologic Technology; Brady Holmok, Culinary Arts; Hannah Holmok, Healthcare Management; Garrett Little, Graphic and Media Design; Brayanna Ormsby, Lib Arts & Sci-Social Science; Kayla Porrazzo, Nursing (AAS); Cody Prince, Nursing (AAS/BS).

Alma

Nicholas Middaugh, Masonry.

Almond

Makenna McDonald, Human Services; Christian Powell, Nursing (AAS); Samuel Warren, Lib Arts & Sci-Social Science.

Andover

Jillian Gregory, Digital Media and Animation; Brielle Studer, Criminal Justice; Emily Tyler, Individual Studies.

Angelica

Josh Crego, Business Administration; Dylan Lehman, Construction Engineering Tech.

Belfast

Jessica Williams, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Belmont

Megan Bird, Nursing (AAS); Jacob Ermer, Machine Tool Technology; Alexis Lombardo, Biological Science, Health Sciences; Bradley Marshall, Mechanical Engineering Tech; Emily Musingo, Accounting; Jordyn Pettit, Sport Management; Amber Sirline, Interdisciplinary Studies.

Bolivar

Hunter Evingham, Individual Studies; Keegan Taylor, Heating Ventilation & Air Cond.

Canaseraga

Hannah Jepsen, Veterinary Technology; James Stephens, Digital Media and Animation

Caneadea

Timothy Montanye, Heating Ventilation & Air Cond.

Cuba

Nolan Albert, Computer Information Systems, Cyber Security; James Costanza, Sport Management; Ayren Hewitt, Nursing (AAS); Brandon Thompson, Computer Information Systems.

Fillmore

Caylen Bedow, Veterinary Technology; Samantha Dersam, Business Administration; Brayton Frazier, Surveying Engineering Tech; Jeffrey Stann, Autobody Repair; Erica Washburn, Welding Technology.

Friendship

Samantha Burgio, Culinary Arts; Amanda Densmore, Veterinary Technology; Lacie Hint, Computer Information Systems.

Houghton

Cara Ando, Agricultural Technology.

Little Genesee

Leanna Krisher, Graphic and Media Design; Leanna Krisher, Architectural Technology.

Richburg

Trevor Button, Heavy Equip T & D Technician.

Scio

Brittany Clark, Healthcare Management; Ethan Graves, Heavy Equipment Operations; Philip Moore, Heavy Equip T & D Technician; Kaylee Stenstrom, Agricultural Technology.

Wellsville

Taylor Bell, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Amy Campbell, Nursing (AAS); Simon Case, Biological Science; Bridget Christman, Human Services Management; Molly Cole, Financial Planning; Dorothy Fenske, Human Services Management; Stephen Gonzalez, Digital Media and Animation; Toni Kling, Veterinary Technology; Anthony Koller, Elec Cons & Maintenance Electrician; Bryce Low, Business Administration; Colin Meyers, Business Administration; Ashleigh Miller, Human Services; Shannon Mountain, Nursing (AAS); Trey Piscitelli, Welding Technology; Noah Stevens, Autobody Repair; Rebecca Stevens, Culinary Arts: Baking Prod & Mgmt; Brianna Teribury, Human Services; Alexis Wight, Lib Arts & Sci-Adolescent Ed; Steve Williams, Computer Information Systems.