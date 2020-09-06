ALBANY – Privately owned casinos in New York will be able to reopen their doors Sept. 9 after a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown that kept them closed since March 16.

The casinos will be required to cap their maximum capacity at 25%, while those who enter the facilities will be required to wear masks and some slot machines will be closed to ensure for social distancing, according to Cuomo.

The state has not yet approved table games, though casinos will be able to seek approval once installing physical barriers between guests.

The reopening decision will apply to all racetrack casinos as well as the state's four full-fledged, privately run casinos: Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County, del Lago in Seneca County, Rivers Casino in Schenectady and Tioga Downs in Tioga County.

It also could provide a break for local governments in the casinos' regions, which rely on tax revenue from the facilities that has been wiped out while they've remained closed.

The casinos will be required to ensure their air filtration systems meet certain requirements set by the state, similar to the requirements set for indoor shopping malls.

"Casinos can open Sept. 9 on the condition that they have the enhanced air filtration system in place before they open," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters.

Now, casinos will be working over the next week to ensure they can reopen as early as possible.

'Happy we’re opening’

Jeff Gural, owner of Vernon Downs Casino in Vernon and Tioga Downs in Tioga County, said he plans to reopen the casinos next week, though he wasn’t sure of which day as of Thursday afternoon.

"We’re trying to get information from the state as for what we have to do," he said.

Gural and Vernon Downs workers had been urging Cuomo over the last few months to reopen private casinos, with Gural citing concerns that Vernon Downs would have to close if they did not reopen by October.

He said the casinos will update their air filtration systems to meet state requirements. Temperatures would also be taken at the door, Gural said.

"We’ve also ordered some additional equipment that would augment — that would actually make it even better," he said.

Cheryl Anken, a worker at Vernon Downs who took part in a protest recently to reopen casinos in the state, said that she and other workers were glad to have their voices heard.

"There will still be a lot of people out of work with no buffet or beverage service," she noted.

Vernon Downs will reopen in stages, with furloughed staff brought back in phases. The hotel would reopen initially, for example, but not the buffet service, Gural said.

Meanwhile, Gural said Vernon Downs’ racing season is expected to end at the end of the month, but he may look into extending it. The summer months that the casino was closed also meant missing the time most people travel to casinos, as well as events like weddings hosted there, he said.

"I’m happy that I’m opening obviously," Gural said. "I wish we were open earlier but I’m happy that we’re opening."

New York Sen. Joseph Griffo said the fact that an employer of hundreds would be able to reopen in the area was a relief.

"We were concerned with the inconsistent from the governor’s office," he said. "Because neighboring states were opening casinos as well as the Native American casinos in our area, and they were doing it safely."

Describing Vernon Downs as a crucial employer in the county, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. said he had not yet talked with Gural, but believed reopening would happen in the near future.

"Hopefully, it's not too late that the jobs can be saved and sustained," he said.

Other casinos look ahead

Genting, which operates Resorts World Catskills and the massive Resorts World racetrack casino in Queens, plans to open its doors on Wednesday.

"We have implemented a plan to seamlessly integrate the unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment and luxury that guests have come to expect, with the more stringent health protocols that are needed to operate safely," Bob DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, said in a statement.

Meghin Taylor, Genting's vice president of government affairs, said guests will have their temperature checked upon entering the casino.

There will be at least 200 hand sanitizer stations throughout Resorts World Catskills, which does not recirculate air and has an air filtration system that exceeds the state standards, she said.

Some of Resorts World Catskills' amenities, such as valet parking and its bus system, will not be open at first, Taylor said.

The other three private, full-fledged casinos had not yet announced a reopening date as of Thursday afternoon.

Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady will announce a reopening date soon, according to casino.

"The Rivers team has been working hand-in-hand with the state to make all the changes necessary to reopen and we will meet, or exceed, all requirements to provide a safe and healthy entertainment environment," Rivers General Manager Justin Moore said in a statement.

Native American-run casinos, which are not constrained to the state's COVID-19 shutdowns, have already been open in New York for months after temporarily shutting down in March, April and May, when the coronavirus was at its peak in New York.

That includes the Seneca Nation's casinos in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, as well as the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, Oneida County.

Cuomo had been reluctant to reopen casinos, noting the balance he must strike between essential economic activity and the health of the general public.

But the state's faring far better with the coronavirus than it did in March, April and May, when it experienced hundreds of COVID-19 deaths a day. Now, the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive each day has been under 1% for three weeks.

State Budget Director Robert Mujica said casinos have not yet been approved to allow table games, including blackjack and poker.

But he said that could change. The state Gaming Commission will have the ability to approve table games if casinos create a system that allows for physical barriers between participants, he said.

Taylor said Resorts World Catskills is hopeful it will get Gaming Commission approval before opening day, noting table games will be limited to three people per table and barriers have been or are being installed.

The casino is also in the process of figuring out how many previously furloughed employees will be recalled.

Resorts World Catskills, which employs 1,400 people under normal circumstances, furloughed about 1,200 people as the COVID-19 shutdown dragged on.

Jon Campbell is a New York state government reporter for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.