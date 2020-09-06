Administrators, teachers express excitement as unprecedented academic year begins

BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School opened its doors to students Sept. 1, one 173 days after closing down back in March due to COVID-19.

A mixture of excitement and anxiety could be seen in the eyes of students as they began the most unusual school year in their lifetime.

The administration at Genesee Valley, led by superintendent Dr. Brian Schmitt, have been working all summer at developing safety protocols and hybrid learning plans for the school’s eventual reopening.

“I am so excited for the return of students to the Genesee Valley campus,” said Schmitt. “We have planned for what seems like an eternity and I am eager to implement our new safety protocols. Most importantly, I am so happy to see the many smiling faces of our students, parents, faculty and staff.”

Required temperature checks are part of the new daily routine. Genesee Valley staff are taking the temperature of each student when boarding their bus or being dropped off by a parent. Faculty and staff are also required to have their temperature taken, as well as complete a health questionnaire, before entering the building. Custodial staff will be cleaning and disinfecting the school each night and extra cleaning staff has been hired to continually move throughout the building during the day and clean frequently touched areas.

Elementary principal Brian Edmister has been waiting a long time for this moment: “My day started at around 3:00 a.m. when I woke up with an excited realization that in a few hours we would finally have kids back in the school for the first time since March 12.”

Edmister continued, “Kids were so excited as they got off the bus this morning. Many gave air hugs and fist bumps. Parents were pleased with the many happy adults greeting their children as they took temps and walked with them into classrooms. Students seemed genuinely glad to be back in school!”

Teachers and students alike expressed a range of emotions on this very different-looking first day:

“Today starts my 21st year teaching and my 15th year at Genesee Valley,” said Kathy Johnson, who teaches three-year-old Pre-K. “I was very excited and nervous coming into school today! We have been planning and working so hard to make this the best first day. I am so proud of our youngest students here at Genesee Valley — they are playing, dancing, and making new friends! We even had a very special young lady, Piper, have a Happy third Birthday!”

Kim Marciano, now in her sixth-year teaching, said “I am fortunate to have my two daughters attend Genesee Valley with me. We talked about some of the changes and new rules as we drove in. They were feeling a bit of the same as me — excited and anxious. All my anxiety melted away as soon as everyone started filtering into the building.”

Bill Horton, Business Technology Teacher, commented, “it’s wonderful to see how excited students are and happy to be here. They are doing amazing and are adjusting to the hybrid model easily.”

Genesee Valley is employing a hybrid model of learning at the start of the school year. Half of the students will be attending in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the other half on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fridays will be a virtual day at home for all students.