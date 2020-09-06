GENESEO — A Dansville resident has been arrested on felony criminal contempt charges after an investigation by the Livingston Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said.

It is alleged that 27-year old Samantha M. Cossairt had a court issued order of protection in place against her requiring her to stay 500 feet away from the protected party’s place of employment.

It is further alleged by investigation that on Aug. 26, Cossairt violated the order of protection when she went to the protected party’s place of employment.

On Sept. 1, Cossairt was arrested and charged by Sheriff’s Deputies with felony Criminal Contempt in the first degree. The charge was a felony as Cossairt had a previous criminal contempt related conviction on Sept. 9, 2019.

Cossairt was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offense did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act, however a Judge cannot set bail.

Cossairt was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Nunda Justice Emily Stoufer. The Judge did release Cossairt on her own recognizance per the law and Deputies did set her free.

The incident was handled by members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division.