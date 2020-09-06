ROCHESTER — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Cody Burgess, 29, of Dansville, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in July 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that an individual using the e-mail address "cburg91@aol.com" and the username "cody428," had uploaded two images of child pornography in June 2019. Subsequent investigation traced the e-mail address and user name to Burgess.

On July 30, 2019, the New York State Police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Van Campen Street in Dansville, and seized an Apple iPad Mini. During a review of the iPad Mini, the two images referenced in the tip to NCMEC were recovered. Police said the iPad Mini also contained a video depicting a prepubescent female changing out of a two piece bathing suit, who appeared to have no knowledge of the fact that she was being video recorded. Another 32 images of child pornography were found on the iPad Mini as well as 41 images of child erotica, police said.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Acting Major Barry C. Chase, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.