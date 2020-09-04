The Southern Tier Library System is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month by urging area residents to apply for a library card online.

Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. Students can benefit from free homework help; science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities; and WiFi access.

STLS is emphasizing its new digital library card this year, which is available at www.stls.org/digital-library-card. Digital library cards are for area residents who do not yet have a physical card and would like to access digital collections including ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines. Over 20,000 ebook and audiobook titles are available through OverDrive and the Libby app, and RBdigital offers access to current and past issues of over 2,000 digital magazines, including Good Housekeeping, National Geographic and The New Yorker. Students and parents also have access to online databases covering topics including science, U.S. History and fine arts to help with homework and project research.

For information: www.stls.org/for-the-public/member-libraries-2.