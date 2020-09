The Middletown Historical Society, 41 Main St., Addison, will sell pulled pork sundaes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies are gone Sept. 19.

The sundaes consist of slow-roasted pulled pork over salt potatoes with cheddar cheese topping and a grape tomato on top.

For information: bit.ly/3eu1I6W.