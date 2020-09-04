The 22nd annual Davenport & Taylor Golf Classic will be held Sept. 24 at the Bath Country Club, 330 May St.

The event will have crossover tee times, with teams starting on both the front and back 9 holes at 9 a.m. and teeing off every 10 minutes. A light lunch will be served at the turn, and a socially distanced dinner will be served at the finish.

Prizes will be chosen while golfers are on the course and handed out after play. Team captains will be emailed Sept. 25 with the winners of the tournament and the skins game.

Proceeds from this event will benefit capital improvement projects at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital and Taylor Health Center skilled nursing facility.

Sponsorship and golf packages are available at various levels, giving businesses of all sizes the opportunity to support the important work of Davenport and Taylor. Over the last 21 years, more than $283,000 has been raised thanks to local businesses.

For information: 607-776-8634; kimsprague@arnothealth.org.