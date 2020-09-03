New York school districts will be required to provide the Department of Health with daily data on the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in each school beginning Sept. 8.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the information will be publicly available starting Sept. 9 on a new online dashboard developed by the department of health.

On Thursday, DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to all school districts informing them of the reporting requirements and the new dashboard.

"Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I've said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation," Cuomo said. "Parents and teachers are understandably concerned about schools reopening. Dr. Zucker and the State Department of Health will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents, so they know exactly what's happening in their schools. I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if there's a positive case, they will know and DOH will know and the locals can respond quickly."

School districts will be required to send their daily testing reports to the Department of Health. The districts must also provide a link to the daily dashboard on their website for other interested parties. That information will be updated daily.

Most local school districts are offering a combination of in-person and online instruction as students return to classes. The 2019-20 academic year was disrupted in March when the state halted in-school activities due to COVID-19.