NYS coronavirus infection rate less than 1% for 26 straight days; governor asks residents to keep guards up

The New York State COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent for 26 consecutive days, health officials announced Wednesday, however, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned there “are storm clouds on the horizon” due to problems in other U.S. states

On Tuesday, 0.80 percent of tests for the coronavirus reported to the state were positive. The Health Department confirmed 708 additional coronavirus cases in New York State, bringing the statewide total to 436,218. New cases were reported in 39 of New York’s 62 counties.

Livingston County had one new infection, while no new cases were found in either Steuben or Allegany counties on Tuesday.

The governor credited New Yorkers for keeping the infection rate below 1 percent for such a lengthy period of time.

"Defeating COVID-19 requires a shared commitment among all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands, and I thank them for listening to state guidance and taking social action to get us to this point,” Cuomo said. “Twenty-six straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat.”

In the Southern Tier Region, which includes Steuben County, the positive test rate was 0.7% on Sunday and Monday and 0.6% on Tuesday.

In the Western New York Region, which includes Allegany County, the rates have been 2%, 1.6% and 1.7%, over the three days, Sunday-Tuesday. The higher percentage in Western New York is due primarily to Erie County, which reported 70 infections on Tuesday.

Cuomo cautioned that other regions of the country are struggling with larger case numbers, suggesting those problems may eventually impact New York State. According to a New York Times database, least 1,091 new coronavirus deaths and 44,027 new cases were reported in the United States on Sept. 1.

The Democratic New York governor encouraged residents to not let down their guards.

“High case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments. We're all in this together, and we'll get through it together — stay tough, New York,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, local school districts are beginning to bring students back to buildings for the first time since last March. Most districts are offering hybrid models for instruction that include both in-person and online learning. Many colleges and universities began fall terms last month with similar models. Their results have been mixed — with some schools experiencing coronavirus clusters on campus.

The state Health Department recently issued guidelines requiring a college or university to close down for two weeks if at least100 students or 5-percent of the student population becomes infected.

Darlene Smith, the Steuben County Public Health director, noted there have been no such guidelines issued for K-12 schools. At least not yet.

“(The governor) has done that with higher education colleges. I kind of wonder if he will, sooner or later, do that for the K-12 as well, but that has not been established yet,” Smith said.