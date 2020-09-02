Local districts consult with Health Dept. as schools prepare to welcome students back into buildings for first time since March

BATH — Steuben County’s COVID-19 infection rate remained relatively low in August, but the imminent opening of Pre-K-12th-grade school buildings bring new challenges — ones that education leaders have intensely prepared for, a top county health official said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Monday that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number for August to 20 cases. The newly-infected individuals are from Wayland the Canisteo, the health department reported.

The two are isolated and are being monitored by the Steuben County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York state Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations within the time frame:

· Aug. 23-26: Wegmans in Hornell

· Aug. 23-26: Walmart in Hornell

· Aug. 23-26: Canisteo Shurfine

· Aug. 26: Letchworth State Park

· Aug. 28 dinner time: Village Café in Arkport

· Aug. 29: Hornell Gardens

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Steuben County has had 327 confirmed cases. Six are currently active.

“We have been consistently, slowly, gradually decreasing in the number of positive cases,” Public Health Director Darlene Smith told The Spectator.

Infection numbers show that the summer months brought uniformly lower coronavirus caseloads in comparison to late winter and spring, Smith said. She also noted there are currently no patients hospitalized in local facilities for COVID-19.

“I absolutely am confident that things are going in the right direction,” Smith said. “I think Steuben County residents have done a phenomenal job in implementing COVID precautions in their everyday life both personally and professionally. I think that our infection rate and our positive case rate is indicative of that. We’re in very good shape in this county, and that’s the result of great effort on everyone’s part to really try to implement the safety precautions in their everyday lives, so we’re very appreciative of that.”

Smith reviewed the preparations done by school districts and health officials ahead of bringing students back into buildings this month.

“We have a great partnership with all of our school districts in Steuben County. We have had multiple meetings, the local health department has had multiple meetings with all of the district superintendents over the summer, just more of a consultative role,” Smith explained. “Naturally, they’ve had a lot of questions related to their plans. Each district wrote their own plans.

As the time for school reopenings has drawn closer, district superintendents have reached out to the health department for advice.

“We helped interpret the New York state Department of Health guidance for them,” Smith said. “We’ve just had a great partnership, a great collaborative effort in meeting with them.

“We met last week with all of the school nurses across the county, the school district nurses came together, kind of a Q and A session as they’re on the front lines, so to speak, of any student that might be showing symptoms or getting sick, so we worked very closely with them as well.”

Smith has been encouraged by the planning and the communication efforts of every local district.

“Each district put a lot of thought into their plan. Each district also held, they were required to hold, three online sessions with parents so communication could flow in both directions, for the district to explain to parents what the plan is going to look like and for parents to be able to ask a lot of questions related to their student,” she said. “So I think parents across the county should really feel really good about the careful attention and thought that their child’s school has put into their plan.

“They’ve been in constant consultation with us, seeking clarification on different issues, and we’ve had a great partnership, so I hope that parents can feel really good about the options.

“I think each district has given parents options whether they want their student to learn in person or remotely.”

Still much to know about COVID-19

Health experts are still facing a steep learning curve when it comes to the novel virus.

“We have seen individuals who are very ill and those who have mild or no symptoms test positive for COVID-19,” Smith said. “We can pinpoint exactly where some cases are likely to have gotten COVID-19, and we have had cases where the investigation yields very little about initial exposure.

“COVID-19 is still present in the community, and that is why we are still following prevention strategies to keep the spread low. Be prepared for sustained mask wearing, social distancing, and limitations on gatherings to help protect those who are most at risk.”

Health officials encourage residents to continue monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Positive case leaves Steuben

Steuben County Public Health also became aware when officials went to visit a positive reported last week that they no longer reside in Steuben County as was indicated on their test results. The case, originally listed from Rathbone, is no longer counted in Steuben’s case count and has been transferred to Chemung County where the individual moved before being tested.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.