The village of Bath Municipal Utility Commission will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17.

This meeting will be held using GoToMeeting. Commission members will participate remotely. The purpose of the meeting is for matters related to bills/accounts payable and any matters that come before the commission.

To access the meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/339797469.

To access through phone: U.S. (toll-free): 877-309-2073.

U.S.: 646-749-3129.

Access code: 339-797-469.