AIM Independent Living Center will host a free workshop on health and wellbeing for people with disabilities.

Living Well in the Community, a free 10-session online workshop, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 14 using Zoom. It is open to ages 18 and older.

The workshop aims to help people set goals to improve their quality of life and learn the tools and skills needed to achieve those goals. The topics for the sessions are goal setting, building supports, healthy reactions, staying on course, healthy communication, information-seeking, eating well, physical activity, self-advocacy and maintaining improvements.

Participants will receive a $20 incentive at the beginning of the workshop and a $20 incentive after the class is taken.

To register or for information: 962-8225, ext. 215; rmichaels@aimcil.com.