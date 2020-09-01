HORNELL — The Hornell Police Department has released new details of an investigation that led to last week’s arrest of a Maple City man on more than 150 counts of sexual abuse, criminal sex acts and child endangerment.

William J. Cornish, 71, of 480 Maple City Drive, Hornell, remained in custody in the Steuben County Jail on Monday in lieu of $750 bail, according to Steuben County Sheriff James Allard.

Cornish was arrested by Hornell police Aug. 28 and then arraigned in Steuben County CAP Court.

The charges include

– 50 counts of felony first-degree criminal sex act;

– 50 counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse;

– 50 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police said those charges are the result of an investigation into a complaint that Cornish engaged in sexual contact with one individual who was less than 13-years-old starting in 2009 and continuing “for a lengthy period thereafter.”

Cornish faces separate charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual act, felony first-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching, a misdemeanor, “stemming from an incident alleged to have happened in July of this year involving sexual conduct with a physically helpless adult victim" who was asleep in Cornish’s residence and awoke to being sexually abused by Cornish, police said.

Authorities said the same alleged victim — first as a minor and then as an adult in July — was harmed by Cornish.

Hornell Police Department Sgt. Inv. Tom Aini said he began investigating the allegations about two weeks ago after another law enforcement agency alerted him to the complaint.

Aini said the case remains active and additional allegations involving a different victim dating back to 2004 or 2005 are being investigated.

Cornish is due to appear in Hornell City Court at 8:30 a.m., Thursday.