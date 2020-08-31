Man fled police in July 2018, remains found by hunters in February 2020

GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty confirmed Monday that the human remains that were found in a field on Cuylerville Road (off State Route 20a) have now been positively identified as David Clyde Morgan, formerly of Wilmington, N.C.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 hunters searching a field for deer antler sheds had come across human remains. Members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Identification Unit, Drone Unit and Command Staff responded and methodically investigated the scene.

The Forensic Identification Unit collected evidentiary items that were consistent with the remains being that of David Clyde Morgan who fled from the Geneseo Police Department following a traffic stop in July of 2018. A weathered firearm was also located near the remains during the investigation.

The remains that were collected over several days were transferred to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to assist with a positive identification.

On Aug. 26, 2020 the Medical Examiner’s Office advised the Sheriff’s Office of the positive identification as David Clyde Morgan. The manner of the death has been ruled a suicide, which was consistent with evidence found at the scene.

The following agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the initial and subsequent investigation: Geneseo Police Department, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, New York State Police, Geneseo Fire Department, Massasauga Search and Rescue Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Livingston County Coroner’s Office and the US Marshals Service.

The Sheriff expressed his sincere appreciation to US Marshal Charles Salina and his team in Rochester for their assistance in following up several leads and searches.