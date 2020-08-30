WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Business and Professional Women awarded two 2020 high school scholarships to local graduates of $500 each.

Eagan Enke, graduate of Wellsville Central School, will attend SUNY Alfred State studying Construction Management and Computer Science.

Charis Ruxton Salutatorian, graduate of Friendship Central School, will attend Jamestown Community College studying Environmental Science.

The Wellsville Business and Professional Women Club was started in 1924 by four women and today they have about 30 active members from Wellsville and surrounding towns. The BPW club consists of the Olive Twig of the Jones Memorial Hospital. BPW scholarships have been given every year since 1969 to help high school graduates attend college.