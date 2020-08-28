HORNELL — The Spectator took home a first-place award from the New York State Associated Press Association for its coverage of the Preston Avenue fire last November in the City of Hornell.

The Spectator team won first-place in the Spot News Coverage category among Division I newspapers.

"Excellent and complete coverage of a tragic event against difficult circumstances for the newsroom. Excellent work," noted the judges’ comments.

Regional editor Chris Potter, city editor Neal Simon, sales professional Lynn White and freelance contributor Madonna Figura Simon teamed on comprehensive coverage in the minutes after the blaze erupted on a sunny fall afternoon, Nov. 17.

Reporters were quickly on scene as the fire spread to four homes on Preston Avenue, eventually damaging homes on neighboring Washington Street as well. Through a coordinated team effort, The Spectator soon posted an early story and extensive photo gallery to eveningtribune.com as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. White, a former photographer at The Evening Tribune, put her newsroom skills back in action with several Facebook Live videos to add another element to the online coverage. The videos, totaling about an hour, collectively have 146,000 views.

The team produced multiple stories within hours of the fire, detailing the response by Hornell firefighters and the nearby departments called in for mutual aid, as well as the story of residents and neighbors rushing to help one another as the blaze consumed a large chunk of the street.

Those stories were followed by dozens more in the hours, days and weeks ahead as The Spectator continued to cover the fire investigation and the outpouring of community support for the victims left homeless, their possessions suddenly gone in one chaotic afternoon.

"I will never forget walking into the Hornell Community Arts Center the next day and being struck by the mountains of clothes, toiletries and household items donated by the Canisteo Valley, all of it being folded and sorted by a group of quiet volunteers who would have worked through the night if they’d been allowed to," Potter said. "It was a privilege for our team to document the brave work of our first responders that day, and shine a light on the selfless way the community rallied in extraordinary circumstances."

The annual Associated Press awards banquet in Saratoga Springs was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We received roughly 1,300 entries this year, one of the highest levels of participation we’ve achieved in recent years," said George Bodarky, President of the New York State Associated Press Association.

Potter has won a number of New York Press Association awards in various capacities with The Spectator, including for Best Live Sports Coverage during Wellsville boys basketball’s Section V title run and multiple Best Special Section awards for The Spectator’s annual Great 8 publication.

Simon has been recognized by the New York News Publishers’ Association three times. He received Awards of Excellence for Distinguished State Government Coverage in 2013-2014; Distinguished Headline Writing in 2015, and Distinguished Business Reporting in 2016. He was recognized by Gatehouse Media as an Editorial Writer of the Year in 2014.