West End Gallery, 12 W. Market St., Corning, will hold an opening day event for its new “Spotlight Exhibit” from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4.

Appointments not required, but highly recommended as the gallery may accommodate no more than 10 guests at a time. The exhibit will also debut online Sept. 4. The exhibit features a collection of new work by four regional artists working in a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic and pencil.

The exhibit will be open through Oct. 8.

To reserve a time or schedule private viewings: 607-936-2011. For information: westendgallery.net.