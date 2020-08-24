GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) opened its Geneseo office on June 18 to Livingston County residents for limited in-person transactions. The DMV announced Monday it is expanding our in-office appointments to include vehicle registration, title and various miscellaneous transactions.

All in-person transactions are by appointment only. Due to heavy call volume, the Livingston County Department of Motor Vehicles is strongly encouraging residents to schedule appointments online at https://livcodmvappointment.setmore.com/.

Appointments are available for the following in-person transactions at the Geneseo location only:

ü Permit Testing

o CDL permit testing

o Class ‘D-Operator’ permit testing

o Class ‘M-motorcycle’ permit testing

ü CDL Renewals

ü License Renewals

o Those that expired during closure

o Those that expire in 30 days

ü License Reciprocities (exchanging an out-of-state license for a NYS License)

ü License Amendments

o Name Change

o Address Change

o License Class Change

ü Non Driver ID

o Renewals

o First time application

ü Conditional/Restricted License

o Issue of

o Remove conditions/restrictions (if conditions have been met)

ü Register and/or Title

o Register a new vehicle

o Transfer plates to a new/different vehicle

o Renew/replace a registration

o Register a vehicle in NY State

ü Miscellaneous

o Insurance Lapse

o Obtain a Driver Abstract

o Replace Peeling or Damaged Plates

o Lost or Stolen Plates

o Replace Driver License, Permit or Non Driver ID

The DMV asks that you arrive to your appointment 10 minutes early to get through security at the entrance. Only the individual that is involved in the transaction will be allowed in the office as capacity is reduced. Understand that you will need to wear a face covering, have your temperature checked, and go through a screening prior to entering the DMV office. Have your paperwork completed prior to your arrival. https://process.dmv.ny.gov/documentguide/dmv_reg/DisplayPages/pwizregfirst.cfm

Several transactions can continue to be processed via our Drop Box (available Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM) and Mail at our Geneseo location at 6 Court Street Room 204, Geneseo, New York 14454 and include:

ü Plate surrenders ($1.00 fee required)

ü Renew a registration

ü Register a new vehicle

ü Register a vehicle you already own

Drop Box transactions are handled on a daily basis and are being processed as quickly as possible. Documentation will be mailed to you upon transaction completion. The DMV Document Guide will help to assist with the documents needed to complete your transaction. https://process.dmv.ny.gov/documentguide/dmv_reg/DisplayPages/pwizregfirst.cfm

Many DMV transactions are available online through the New York State DMV. For additional information about these services, please visit the NYS State DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions.

The Livingston County DMV appreciates your patience as it works to implement this new way of doing business as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.