DANSVILLE — Dansville ArtWorks will host a new exhibit in its solo gallery at 153 Main Street, Dansville. "Believe in Boxes" by Colin Toomey runs Sept. 9-26 and the opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 12, 3-6 p.m.

Colin Toomey resides in Dansville and first participated in ArtWorks' 2019 Winter Exhibit. His pieces are vibrant, striking, thought-provoking and large. For most he utilizes oil sticks.

The exhibit and opening reception are free and open to the public. ArtWorks' solo gallery can be accessed through The VAULT at 153 Main Street or from the rear parking lot entrance to 153 Main. Masks and social distancing are required. During the reception, visitor flow through the exhibit will begin in the rear foyer of 153 Main and exit into The VAULT's shop. Rather than refreshments, gift bags will be offered to all guests. Colin's artwork is available for purchase.

Board treasurer Salome Farraro says that ArtWorks is excited to reopen its doors since closing in March due to the pandemic. During the closure, the board made the decision to refocus its programming through partnerships with area businesses and organizations and downsize its physical operations to the solo exhibit space. Artist networking mixers are restarting at area eating places with outdoor seating and the solo exhibit schedule is picking back up with Colin's exhibit in September and Dick Thomas in October and November. A holiday gift shop featuring original artwork will occupy the gallery in December, offering the community a local shopping experience.

Dansville ArtWorks is a non-profit, volunteer-managed arts organization located at 153 Main Street, Dansville. Regular hours starting Sept. 9 are Wednesday-Friday 12 -6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Follow ArtWorks on Facebook and Instagram, and contact dansvilleartworks@gmail.com for more information.