MOUNT MORRIS — In 1971, Rep. Bella Abzug (D-NY) introduced a resolution to designate Aug. 26 as "Women’s Equality Day."

It was approved by U.S. Congress in 1973 and the date was officially chosen to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote. Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality.

The right to vote, the cornerstone of our democracy, has continually ignited passion and division. Throughout history, Livingston County has been fertile ground for progressive new ideas. Many individuals in this area played integral roles in what was considered at the time the most radical of movements - securing voting rights regardless of sex. Local women and men who took up the cause and the uphill climb to achieve the power of enfranchisement for women likewise helped to change the course of history.

