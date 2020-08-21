GALETON, Pa. — A Galeton man whose decomposed body was found in July in a remote corner of Potter County was allegedly killed because he shoved his girlfriend, according to court testimony.

Acting on a witness tip, Pennsylvania State Police from Coudersport located the body of Joshua Ramos, 19, in a wooded area in Harrison Township in the northeast corner of Potter County.

As a result of the witness statements and evidence collected, state police arrested three other Galeton residents — Felicia Kay Cary, 33, Krysten Lauren Crosby, 20, and Kyle Michael Nathan Moore, 28.

Cary and Crosby lived with Ramos and several other people, including the witness, in the Galeton residence, and Crosby was also Ramos' girlfriend, according to Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson.

Watson initially wouldn't discuss a motive, but a state trooper who interviewed Moore and Crosby revealed a possible motive during testimony Friday at a preliminary hearing for the three suspects.

"The bottom line is they got mad at Ramos because he shoved Crosby. The next day Cary found out about it and she was already angry about another matter," Watson said. "She had a baseball bat and was smashing dishes in the kitchen. All three of them severely beat and tortured the victim with a baseball bat and used a metal pipe on him."

The witness had earlier told state police that after the suspects tortured Ramos for nearly an hour, they made him lick his own blood off the floor and their shoes, and then dragged him out to a van that was parked outside.

They eventually ended up in Harrison Valley, where they allegedly took Ramos out into the woods and tortured him further, Watson said.

An autopsy showed that in addition to blunt force trauma, Ramos sustained multiple stab wounds to his face and torso, according to Watson.

The trooper testified that Moore told him Crosby stabbed Ramos and Crosby claimed it was Moore who stabbed him.

The suspects eventually hanged Ramos with a set of jumper cables and buried him in a shallow grave before returning to Galeton, according to the criminal complaint.

Ramos grew up in New Jersey and spent most of his youth in foster homes, and moved to Galeton after graduating high school, according to one of his foster mothers.

Moore, Cary and Crosby have all been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

First-degree murder is a capital offense in Pennsylvania, but Watson said he won't decide if he will pursue the death penalty or not until all of the evidence in the case has been analyzed.

All three suspects entered not guilty pleas. They are all being represented by local defense attorneys along with out-of-town attorneys who have experience in capital cases, Watson said.

The case will be transferred from Magisterial District Court to the Potter County Court of Common Pleas, and the next step will be attorney conferences sometime in September, he said.

All three suspects remain incarcerated without bail.

Watson said he has dealt with murder cases before in his 10 years as district attorney, including a former Coudersport elementary school teacher who fatally shot his ex-wife during a 2012 church service, and a Coudersport man who shot a Ulysses man to death on Easter morning in 2014.

The Ramos murder is among the most disturbing cases Watson said he's ever prosecuted.

"I have dealt with several (murders) before," he said. "It's horrifying what happened to this young man."